FORECAST: The sun returns Wednesday

- Chilly overnight temperatures, colder early Friday
- Clouds increase Thursday; slight shower chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clearing overnight with temperatures expected to fall into the 20s.
The sun returns Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Highs will hold just short of 50 degrees, topping out in the mid to upper 40s. A southern system will move a bit closer by Wednesday night with a slight increase in cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 20s.
A slight shower chance is in our Thursday forecast, especially across Southern Kentucky. Highs are expected to stay in the 30s.
The coldest air of the next 10 days will arrive early Friday morning with lows in the teens.
