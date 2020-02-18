Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski swished a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds to go as Notre Dame stormed back from a 15-point second-half deficit for a 77-76 victory over beleaguered North Carolina. Laszewski took a kick-out pass to the left wing off of Rex Pflueger’s offensive rebound for the game-winner.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history. The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames. He was hospitalized in serious condition but his team said Newman's injuries were not life threatening.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life threatening injuries. NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his race car. He remains in serious condition. The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing. Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out his seat. His car was on fire as it skidded to a stop.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is adding two more assistant coaches to his staff. Matt Raich will serve as the team's special defensive assistant and defensive line coach. Jerrod Johnson will join the team as the Colts' offensive quality control coach. Raich has spent most of the past two decades working in the NFL and was mostly recently with the St. Louis BlackHawks of the XFL. Johnson spent last season with the Colts as part of the league's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. Johnson also worked with San Francisco's quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.