Indiana racing family sends support to former competitor Ryan Newman

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – South Bend Indiana native and NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman is recovering after being involved in a terrible crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Newman is listed in serious condition but was reportedly awake and speaking in a Florida hospital on Tuesday.
The Kimmel family, locals of Southern Indiana and owners of Kimmel Racing, know Newman as a former competitor in ARCA Racing. They reached out to the driver and his family to send their support following Monday night’s crash.
Bill Kimmel told WAVE 3 News he knew Newman in his much younger days.
"He had run Salem, he'd run Louisville,” Bill said. "He started with us running stock cars with Penske.”
He said watching Newman in the finish of the Daytona 500 with his son Will Kimmel, an ARCA Racing Series driver, started off as the highest of highs. Newman was about to win before he was clipped from behind and his car was sent crashing into the wall. It then flipped and burst into flames.
“And then all the sudden, you know, all hell breaks loose,” Bill said, “and he's laying down there on the bottom of the racetrack and that's not a good scene at all."
"That definitely took my breath,” Will agreed. “You don't want to see something like that happen, especially when he's in the air and you get hit in the driver's door.”
While not as serious, Will hit the wall in a similar way during the ARCA Series at Talladega in 2017.
"I don't think [Newman] would have survived, 15 to 20 years ago,” Will said.
Father and son believe NASCAR's safety precautions taken since Dale Earnhardt's death, like the HANS head restraint device, are making the sport safer for drivers.
"The HANS fits over the top of my shoulders and slides down behind my head,” Will said, explaining how it works.
He believes the HANS likely saved Newman’s life on Monday.
"I'll guarantee you they'll be some good things come out of this because of the way he was hit,” Bill said.
The racing dad sent Newman's dad Greg a text of support as years ago the two bonded over their boys.
"When you’ve got kids that race, you know, if you’re in little league you sit in the stands together, and racing is a little different. Because you’re always scared for your kids.”
Will Kimmel most recently won the ARCA Racing Salem Championship in 2019.
