Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Indiana attorney general's future in question if suspended
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prominent supporter of Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that a proposed suspension of his law license over allegations of drunkenly groping four women is excessive and that even the proposed punishment wouldn’t force him from office. It remained unclear Monday whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill could remain in office if the Indiana Supreme Court agreed with a hearing officer’s recommendation that his law license be suspended for at least 60 days. Conservative attorney James Bopp says Hill shouldn’t be treated more harshly because she’s a public official. Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he hopes the Supreme Court will be clear on whether Hill can remain as attorney general if his law license is suspended.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG-
Pete Buttigieg's next test: Winning over minority voters
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's fresh face, intellect and turn-the-page message won votes across many demographic groups in the kickoff states. Now the promise of his candidacy is colliding with the reality of the central question about his viability: Can he win among minority voters who form the critical foundation of the party’s base? That will be tested soon in Nevada and South Carolina. Buttigieg's strategy is to earn a fresh look from black and brown voters by flashing his support in the first two contests, drawing on the validation of minority leaders who have endorsed him and leveraging the personal networks of his supporters.
KAREN PENCE
Karen Pence adds campaigning for Trump to busy to-do list
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen, has no shortage of projects keeping her busy. She promotes art therapy, advocates for military spouses, supports sister cities and honeybees, and paints watercolor art in her spare time. Now, she's doing more to campaign for President Donald Trump's reelection. Karen Pence told The Associated Press in an interview that she just wants to “do her part.” The campaign sees Mrs. Pence as an asset in one of the areas where they most need help _ with suburban woman.
BALL STATE-PROFESSOR CALLS POLICE
Professor suspended for calling police on black student
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana university says a white professor accused of discrimination after he called university police to his classroom because a black student refused to change seats won't teach for the remainder of the semester. The Star Press reports that Ball State University didn't provide specifics in its statement Thursday. No formal charges or disciplinary action were immediately taken against Shaheen Borna in the wake of the Jan. 21 classroom incident. The student who declined to switch seats, Sultan “Mufasa” Benson, says Borna's suspension is tantamount to a "slap on the wrist." Faculty are divided on whether to support Borna.
PURDUE-TUITION
Purdue president says tuition freeze will continue for 2021
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University's president says the school's tuition freeze will continue for a ninth year. President Mitch Daniels announced Saturday that Purdue's tuition and fees will remain at current levels into the 2021 school year. Daniels said university officials wanted to let future students and their families plan ahead. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the university's tuition and fees are at $9,992 a year for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students.
JUDGES SHOT-INDIANA
Indiana judge apologizes for fight that led to his shooting
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana judge is apologizing for a fight outside an Indianapolis fast-food restaurant during which he and another judge were shot and seriously wounded last year. Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams and two other judges were temporarily suspended as part of disciplinary action stemming from the May 2019 fight and shooting. All three have since been reinstated. Adams tells the News and Tribune he was limited in what he could say publicly before his reinstatement, but he now wants to apologize. He says he's “sincerely sorry" and adds that the events “by no means define me as a person."
ISU-VAPING BAN
Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University’s trustees will consider a proposal to add electronic cigarettes to the western Indiana school’s ban on tobacco-related products. The Terre Haute campus is largely tobacco free under a policy that took effect in 2009, although the school has some designated outdoor smoking areas and it allows people to smoke in private vehicles. A draft policy that would ban vaping will be presented to ISU's trustees this week. The Tribune-Star reports that a final policy recommendation will be submitted for May's trustees' meeting. If it’s adopted, the vaping ban would be implemented on July 1.
HAZARDOUS WASTE-SHUTTERED REFINERY
EPA orders hazardous waste probe at shuttered Indiana site
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has launched a hazardous waste investigation at a sprawling former oil refinery in northwestern Indiana that was shuttered in 1973 and later was the scene of a major fire. The federal agency ordered Citgo Petroleum Corp. and Oxy USA to begin assessing and cleaning up dangerous waste at the former Cities Service Refinery in East Chicago. Texas-Empire Pipe Line Co., built the 372-acre refinery in 1929 with 55 large storage tanks and a daily production capacity of 15,000 barrels. Local activist Thomas Frank says the order could be a sign that parts of the property could eventually be reused for industrial purposes.