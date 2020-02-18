Louisville community shows support for grieving families following Missouri tragedy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The four people killed in a wreck near St. Louis returned home Monday.
On Saturday, some people shared just how special Lesley Prather, her daughter Rhyan, Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey were.
“They’re truly going to be missed,” said Kristy Hellman, someone who knew all four of them. “They were such wonderful people.”
They were all part of several different communities. Kacey and Carrie were members of St. Raphael Church.
Lesley Prather was a firefighter, but all four of them were a big part of the local volleyball circuit, coaching people like Kristy Hellman’s 15-year-old daughter Olivia.
“Carrie’s coached her, and she was such a wonderful coach, and welcomed my daughter and I into the parish when we switched over,” Hellman said. “And they were such a support for us.”
Now, Hellman said it’s time to be a support for the Prathers and McCaws.
Some local firefighters in southern Indiana are looking to be that support.
“We don’t really know a division line,” said Joe Hurt, president of the Jeffersonville FireFighters Local 558.
Some members of the union were making sure they were at every overpass in Indiana as the four of them returned home on Interstate 64.
“I can only imagine the loss and grief that they’re feeling over there,” Hurt said. “So we just want to show any support that we can.”
Hurt said sometimes you don’t know what you need until you need it, so that’s what they’ll be for the family, no matter how big, or how small.
“If we need to let a dog out, or take the trash out or take someone to a doctor’s visit, that’s what we’re here to do,” Hurt added.
Louisville Fire and the Louisville Professional Firefighters Union released a joint statement Monday expressing thanks to the St. Louis-area fire departments that stood by the four victims until Louisville firefighters were able to get there.
“We are so grateful for their understanding care,” the statement read, in part.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.