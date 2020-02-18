Louisville man facing multiple charges following domestic attack on former partner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was in court Monday morning facing multiple charges after a violent incident with a former domestic partner Sunday.
According to police, the suspect, 48-year-old Demetrius Duncan lived with the victim at the time of the incident. The report said Duncan dragged the victim out of the shower and hit her multiple times. He then strangled the victim, causing her to lose consciousness, and then sodomized her.
The victim was able to get to the phone and call 911. When police arrived, Duncan was still on scene. Police found he was wanted on District Court bench warrants.
When Duncan was transported to the Special Victims Office to be questioned, he kicked a large hole in the interview room wall causing damage.
Duncan was booked at Metro Corrections, charged with sodomy, strangulation, assault and criminal mischief. In court Monday, Duncan pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $100,000 full cash bond. His next court date is on February 25.
