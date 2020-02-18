More than 300 students take part in Kentucky Derby Festival art contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of students from across WAVE Country submitted their artwork showcasing their favorite events for the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation Student Art Contest.
There were drawings, paintings, collages and prints featuring events from Thunder Over Louisville to the Great Steamboat Race submitted by more than 300 students.
Monday, a team of judges decided which ones they liked the best.
"In terms of the execution of the work, one of the main things is compositionally, does the work stand out?" Melisa Gano, the JCPS elementary and middle school art instructional leader, said.
The winners will be announced on Monday, March 16 at the Muhammad Ali Center.
The student art contest has been held during the Kentucky Derby Festival since 1977. It is sponsored by Fillies, Inc. and ARTXFM.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.