Neighbors describe witnessing deadly Harrison County officer-involved shooting

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - At first, the popping noises on Indiana State Road 135 Sunday evening didn’t sound like gunshots.
"It just sounded like a bunch of firecrackers going off,” Tiffany Richard told WAVE 3 News.
"We thought it was firecrackers going off,” Edward Richard agreed.
Eventually, though, neighbors started to see lights and sirens and quickly realized what they were listening to was a barrage of gunshots near their homes.
Edward Richard was home with his wife and four-year-old son when the shots rang out. He told WAVE 3 News after the last gunshot he ran outside for a closer look.
"Oh, I seen a guy laying in front of the vehicle, on the ground,” Richard said. “He had red blood all over him.”
Tiffany Richard didn’t go that far. She saw the police lights from just outside her house, grabbed her kids and brought them inside.
“Yeah it did [scare me],” she said. “Because not knowing… where the stray bullets would’ve went. Yeah, it’s pretty scary.”
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith told WAVE 3 News the gunshots resulted from a multi-county police chase that started Sunday evening around 5:00 p.m. Smith said Brandon Lewis, 34, and his wife Alisha Lewis, 32, stole a black SUV and led several law enforcement agencies from Breckenridge County, Kentucky into Harrison County, Indiana.
Smith said the chase was terminated when the vehicle hit stop sticks.
"At the time the pursuit was terminated, the male suspect started firing on the Irvington police officer that was just in front of his vehicle,” Smith said. The bullet pierced the officer’s car but did not hit him.
From there, Smith told WAVE 3 News three officers returned fire, striking Brandon Lewis with several rounds. As of Monday afternoon, he remained in critical condition at University of Louisville hospital.
During the shootout, Smith said Alisha Lewis shot and killed herself in the passenger seat.
“An autopsy has been completed and the preliminary findings are that she a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her right temple,” Smith said. “She did have a firearm in her hand when law enforcement officers approached the vehicle.”
Smith told WAVE 3 News it will take weeks for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department to complete the investigation.
On Monday, the crime scene was cleared, and the neighborhood was quiet again; families, though, were still thinking of what they witnessed less than one day earlier.
“I think this is the first time I actually dealt with and heard of something like that,” Tiffany Richard said. “It was all pretty new and scary for me."
