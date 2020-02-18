4 people transported to University Hospital after workplace accident in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WFIE) - Four people have been transported to University Hospital to be treated for burns after a workplace accident in Perry County, Indiana.
According to a report from WFIE, police, firefighters and three helicopters responded to the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana for reports of multiple injuries.
The accident occurred while workers were performing maintenance on the foundry’s cupola.
Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone told WFIE that three employees were flown by helicopter and one employee taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville burn unit.
A company spokesperson from Waupaca Foundry said that four employees received injuries but are expected to recover. An internal investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.