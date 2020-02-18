Regional Boy Scouts council distancing itself from national organization, bankruptcy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Hit by hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits, the national Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court Tuesday.
The local council governing scouting in Louisville and surrounding areas, the Lincoln Heritage Council, released a statement distancing the organization from the National BSA organization.
“It is important to know that only the national organization is filing for Chapter 11, not the Lincoln Heritage Council,” Council CEO Jason Pierce said in the statement. “Scouting is safe, Scouting is thriving and, Scouting will continue, uninterrupted, in the Lincoln Heritage Council regardless of this decision by National BSA.”
Pierce added the Lincoln Heritage Council led the nation in membership growth in 2019.
The national BSA bankruptcy seeks to establish a trust to compensate victims.
A statement from the national organization said:
“Tragically, there have been times when individuals took advantage of the BSA’s programs to harm children. The BSA firmly believes that a proposed Victims Compensation Trust structure is the best means of compensating victims in a way that is equitable and protects their identities. The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward and will provide clear and comprehensive notices about how to do so.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.