UofL women climb to #5, UK #14, IU #24 in AP top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL is back in the top five. The Cards (23-3, 12-2 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak and won both of their games last week, at then #4 NC State and at home on Sunday against Notre Dame.
UofL is back in action on Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Georgia Tech (17-9, 8-7) on FOX Sports South.
UK (19-5, 8-4) moved up four spots to #14 after a 73-62 win over then #6 Mississippi State (22-4, 10-2) on Sunday. The Cats are at Ole Miss (7-18, 0-12 SEC) on Thursday at 8 p.m. and visit #1 South Carolina on Sunday at 2 p.m. on ESPN2.
IU (20-7, 10-5 Big Ten) dropped four spots to #24 this week. The Hoosiers are at Minnesota (15-11, 5-10) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Here is the top 25 with first place votes in parentheses:
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6
10. NC State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Stony Brook 3, Cent Michigan 3, Fresno St. 2.
