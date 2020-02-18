19-year-old will spend 18 years in prison for beating death of disabled man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The alleged ringleader in a deadly beating of a 62-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday.
Nearly three years ago, Tavion Miley and five other teens beat Bard to death and stole his phone outside his home near 22nd Street and Stone Alley.
Bard’s youngest daughter spoke up in court about her disabled father and said Miley couldn’t fathom what he took away.
"It’s evident that he didn’t have a father like ours,” Meme Bard said. “Because having a father like ours is a reason we are at will and alive. We have good jobs and have business of our own. If he had a father like ours then he wouldn’t have been doing what he was doing with the other young men that night.”
A total of six teenagers were charged as adults with murder and robbery in the first degree.
Four of them pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to robbery in exchange for testifying against Miley.
In return, they received five years of home incarceration, a punishment the Bard family said was far too light.
