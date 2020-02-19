70-acre residential development on Watterson Trail proposed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 70-acre residential development near Hurstbourne Parkway on Watterson Trail has been proposed named Hurstbourne Commons.
It would bring single and multi-family homes, apartments and an assisted living center to what is currently a piece of farmland behind the Meijer on Hurstbourne Parkway.
However, there are concerns about how the drainage on the development would impact nearby neighborhoods and what more traffic would mean for an already crowded roadway.
A man who has lived in the area for 27 years told WAVE 3 News at a meeting to discuss the project with the developers on Tuesday night he is among those concerned.
“We had a four-inch rain in, I believe, six hours last year and the creek system handled it, but it was at capacity,” Michael Darnell said. “If you remove soil and come back with 30, 40 acres of buildings and asphalt, then you don't have the natural absorption. Then, the water will come rushing to the creek too fast, and that's our concern.”
The proposal must go before the Louisville Metro Planning and Zoning Committee which would make a recommendation on the development to the Metro Council.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.