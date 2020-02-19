AG Daniel Cameron inspires students at Minor Daniels Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During Black History Month, students at Minor Daniels Academy heard Wednesday from a speaker who is currently making history himself.
Back in November, Daniel Cameron became the first African-American attorney general in Kentucky history, not to mention the first Republican to be elected for the office in more than 50 years.
While speaking to the students, Cameron highlighted the fact that he was once in their seat. Cameron told students about his upbringing in the Louisville area, and described his path to winning the election. He showed students that their journey is not that far off from his.
His message resonated with junior Sheikh Noor Hussein, an aspiring journalist.
“It gives you hope that you can shoot for the stars and you can achieve something,” Hussein said. “Just to try your best.”
Hussein said it was “cool” speaking with a leader in the community, and learn how they operate. It showed they have the ability to be part of the leaders’ table, and help make the decisions that impact their lives. Students also asked Cameron a range of questions, including how he chooses the issues he wants to tackle.
