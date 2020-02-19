Baby dies in crash on 32nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A baby died and a woman was injured after she crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Louisville Metro police.
The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the woman was driving northbound on 32nd Street and hit a vehicle that was parked near West Magnolia Avenue.
The driver and baby were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where the baby was pronounced dead, Smiley said.
The extent of the woman’s injuries have not been released.
No one was inside the parked vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
