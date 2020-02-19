Baby in SUV dies after mother driving vehicle crashes into parked car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A baby died and her mother was injured after the woman crashed into a parked vehicle early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro police said.
The crash happened at 32nd Street near West Magnolia around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The mother and child were rushed to University Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Louisville Metro police said the mother suffered minor injuries, and has been released from the hospital. People who live in the area where the crash happened said they were saddened to learn that the baby had died.
“The accident wasn’t really bad, but ... you never know,” said Lee Bobbitt, who lives nearby. “It’s a bad street. There have been a lot of accidents on this street. You’ve got that curve up there where the accident was at. You don’t pay attention about that time at night. It’s dark, no telling.”
The crash took place near Bobbitt’s home.
“I look out the window, I see a whole lot of police cars out,” Bobbitt said. “Somebody thought it was me because it was at 32nd and Magnolia, and everyone know I got a daughter. They thought it was me.”
Most people were sleeping when the crash happened.
“It’s sad,” nearby resident Willie Bridges said.
Police said there was no one in the parked vehicle when it was hit. From overnight into daylight, police were back at the scene canvassing the area. LMPD is investigating.
It’s not known whether the child was in any sort of car seat or what caused the crash.
“They got my sympathy,” Bridges said. “It’s bad for anyone to get killed. For a baby it makes it harder.”
The names of the victims have not been released.
