Beshear first Kentucky governor to attend Fairness Rally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Supporters of universal rights regardless of sexual or gender orientation gathered in Frankfort on Wednesday.
The Fairness Rally showed support for pro-LGBTQ legislation, as well as to protest bills restricting athletes to compete in sports under their gender listed on their birth certificates, and similar proposed laws dealing with restroom use and health care.
Gov. Andy Beshear was the first sitting governor to attend the yearly rally, and said he supports a statewide fairness law and a ban on conversion therapy.
“As governor, it’s my job to make sure every single Kentuckian counts,” Beshear said. “And we’re here to fight to make sure that every Kentuckian counts.”
Earlier in the day, volunteers lobbied lawmakers, delivering more than 10,000 post cards in support of LGBTQ rights.
