Draft of terms for JCPS school safety officers discussed at board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education is one step closer to establishing rules for its in-house school security officers.
A tweaked draft of terms was presented at a Tuesday JCPS board meeting with language to comply with a proposed state law requiring school officers to carry firearms. Under the committee’s draft, the officers would be called ‘school safety officers’ rather than ‘school resource officers.’
Another edit in the draft was the proposal to set the number of ammo clips carried by officers to two.
“This evening, you heard some of the changes and some of the ideas that we got from the committee, and we've added some of the language to the procedures of the policy,” JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy said. “So, we'll look through that again and take that to the board.”
The committee will have to submit its final proposal to the full JCPS Board of Education. The board could start discussing it as soon as its March 24 meeting.
