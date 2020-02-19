Driver dies after crashing into cement truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A driver died after crashing into the back of a cement truck, according to Louisville Metro police.
The driver was going eastbound on Baxter Avenue and crashed into the truck near Broadway around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.
The cement truck driver was not injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.