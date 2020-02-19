Elderly Union Co. couple killed in overnight fire

Union Co, Ky. (WFIE) - An elderly couple was killed after their western Kentucky home caught fire.
A person driving by spotted the flames just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in Union County along State Route 130 South in Grove Center between Sturgis and Morganfield.
It took the resources of five fire departments to get the flames under control. One chief tells 14 News there was heavy fire coming from the front of the home when they arrived.
The bodies of 86-year-old Joseph Sheffer, known to many as “Joker” and his wife, 81-year-old Joann Sheffer, were found together inside their badly burned home.
“I tell you, that man was a very great man,” St. Ambrose Pastor Father John Okoro said. “He took care of his wife.”
Firefighters say they were unsure if anyone was home, until the couple’s son, who lives nearby, woke up to the commotion.
"Both of their vehicles were in the garage then we knew, we were pretty sure then we were going to have people inside,” Union County Fire Department Chief Josh Millikan explained.
"I said what do you mean? He said, ‘Dad and mom are gone.’ They died in the fire. I couldn’t believe it, so I went, drove down right away,” Fr. John recalled.
Firefighters say they faced many challenges, including a lack of area water hydrants.
“So, yeah, eight miles round trip to bring us another tank of water,” Chief Millikan calculated.
Father John says he would visit the couple in their home weekly to bring them communion. He last saw them on Friday.
“The wife was always in bed because of sickness,” Fr. John stated. “I mean, they were always cheerful each time I went.”
Father John describes the two as a joyful couple and says he enjoyed talking to them about news, and current events and noted they often checked on others.
"They would always ask me how some of the parishioners who are not able to come to church are doing,” Fr. John explained.
These situations are tough for the fire department workers too. They had a debriefing Tuesday evening as a way to talk through it and also offer counseling resources.
The responding departments included Sturgis, Union County, Whispering Meadows, and Henshaw. Morganfield also offered resources.
The cause is under investigation.
