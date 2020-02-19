FORECAST: Cloudy and colder!

The coldest air of the next ten days arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning. (Source: Guille Pozzi)
By Kevin Harned | February 18, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST - Updated February 19 at 11:30 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Chilly overnight temperatures, colder early Thursday
  • Clouds increase Thursday with a slight shower chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to increase across WAVE Country with temperatures falling through the 30s and into the 20s overnight.

A sprinkle or flurry south of Louisville is possible early in the day Thursday, but most areas along and north of the Parkways will stay dry. Highs will only make it into the 30s.

The coldest air of the next ten days arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning. As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunny skies return Friday! Highs will be just a tad warmer in the lower 40s.

Grab-N-Go: Feb. 19 Wednesday night forecast

