FORECAST: Colder air moving in

- Chilly overnight temperatures, colder early Thursday
- Clouds increase Thursday with a slight shower chance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as a system moves in from the south. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s.
A sprinkle or flurry is expected early in the day south of Louisville. A flurry chance moves in from the north in the afternoon as a front drops in. Highs will only make it into the 30s.
The coldest air of the next ten days arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning. As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the teens. Sunny skies return Friday! Highs will be just a tad warmer in the lower 40s.
