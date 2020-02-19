FORECAST: Quiet weather the next few days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny for Wednesday afternoon. It will be a cool day with highs in the 40s. A southern system will move a bit closer by
Wednesday night with a slight increase in cloud cover, Temperatures in the upper 20s.
A slight sprinkle or flurry early in the day south.
A flurry chance north in the afternoon as a front drops down. Highs only in the 30s.
The coldest air of the next ten days arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning. As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the teens.
