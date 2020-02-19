FORECAST: Sunny but chilly Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grab the sunglasses and coat! We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as we warm into the mid to upper 40s.
A southern system will move a bit closer by Wednesday night with a slight increase in cloud cover, Temperatures in the upper 20s.
A slight shower chance is in tomorrow’s forecast, especially across southern Kentucky, as the system to our south passes by. Highs are expected to stay in the 30s thanks to cloudy skies.
The coldest air of the next ten days arrives tomorrow night into Friday morning. As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the teens.
Friday features sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures; highs reach the low 40s to end the workweek.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.