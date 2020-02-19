Former soccer coach pleads guilty to child seduction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former soccer coach from Evansville has pleaded guilty as charged.
Officials say Jeremy Tudela pled guilty to four counts of child seduction and one count of intimidation.
Tudela was arrested in August after state police say he had sexual contact with one of his female soccer students.
Troopers say Tudela was the owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh and the female victim was under the age of 16.
They believe Tudela had sexual contact with the girl on several occasions between November 2018 and June 2019.
“Throughout the entire Indiana State Police investigation, overwhelming amounts of evidence pushed Mr. Tudela to plead guilty as charged in this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The victim in this case was unbelievably strong throughout the entire process and we hope everyone involved feels a sense of justice today.”
“The Indiana State Police Detectives left no stone unturned, which meant we were able to hold the line in this case knowing the overwhelming amount of evidence that existed,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.
Jeremy Tudela is scheduled to be sentenced March 13.
