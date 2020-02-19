Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors after his harrowing accident on the final lap of the Daytona 500. His injuries have not been disclosed. That Newman was hospitalized was a rarity because NASCAR drivers are so used to walking away from frightening accidents. NASCAR has made considerable safety improvements in the nearly two decades since Dale Earnhardt died on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. There have been many spectacular accidents since Earnhardt, but a Cup driver has not been killed in a crash since his death.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500. Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman's car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph, flipped, got T-boned by another car, flipped several more times and skidded to a halt in flames. Everyone watching feared the worst Monday night and had to wait nearly two hours to learn that Newman's injuries were not considered life-threatening. The latest update was more good news for the 42-year driver and 2008 Daytona 500 champion.
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Aleem Ford scored a career-high 19 points and Wisconsin held off a late charge from Purdue to win 69-65. Wisconsin built a lead in the second half with strong shooting behind the 3-point arc. But it secured the win over Purdue by hitting all eight free throws it took over the final 28 seconds. A Ford 3 put the Badgers up 51-38 midway through the second half, and Noel Eastern’s foul on the next Purdue possession put Wisconsin into the bonus. Trevion Williams scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Purdue.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is moving toward allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season of competition. A plan to change the waiver process is expected to be presented to the Division I Council in April. If adopted, new criteria would go into effect for the 2020-21 academic year. Currently, football, men's and women's basketball, men's hockey and baseball players must sit out one season after transferring. The NCAA adjusted waiver criteria two years ago to give more athletes the chance to become immediately eligible, but that has led to complaints about inconsistency in the process. If the plan is adopted, any athlete in good academic standing and not facing a disciplinary suspension will be allowed to transfer and play immediately for the new school.