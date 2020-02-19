Indiana Beach announces it is closing

Indiana Beach announces it is closing
Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is permanently closed. (Source: Indiana Beach)
By WAVE3.com Staff | February 19, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:30 PM

(WAVE) - A popular Indiana amusement park is going out of business.

Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is permanently closed.

(Story continues below the Facebook post)

Regrettably, Indiana Beach is closing and ceasing operations. We are grateful for the many years we’ve had together and...

Posted by Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

The park has no plans to re-open.

The owner of the company cited financial reasons for the closure.

The park opened in 1926 and was a popular destination for summer fun in northern Indiana.

Indiana Beach employed 27 staff members, in addition to dozens of seasonal workers.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.