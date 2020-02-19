Indiana Beach announces it is closing

(WAVE) - A popular Indiana amusement park is going out of business.
Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that it is permanently closed.
The park has no plans to re-open.
The owner of the company cited financial reasons for the closure.
The park opened in 1926 and was a popular destination for summer fun in northern Indiana.
Indiana Beach employed 27 staff members, in addition to dozens of seasonal workers.
