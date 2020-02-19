Investigators: Driver suspected of causing fatal Missouri crash was towing machinery

(WAVE) – The Missouri Highway Patrol released new details Tuesday regarding the investigation into a crash that killed two Louisville mothers and two of their daughters on their way to a youth volleyball tournament on Friday morning.
Investigators confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the driver of a truck who is suspected of causing the crossover crash, Elijah Henderson, 29, of St. Charles, Missouri, was towing a utility trailer with a generator or compressor.
It could be up to two weeks before an initial crash report is released. Since there were four fatalities, a reconstruction is being done on the report that could take four to six to finalize.
Authorities are reportedly waiting for toxicology reports on Henderson, who has a history of drug charges.
