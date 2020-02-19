‘Just Say Whoa’ program aimed at putting an end to school bullying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program is aimed at ending bullying in local schools.
The “Just Say Whoa” program had a session at Byck Elementary School on Wednesday.
The sessions teach what bullying is, and what kids should do if they’re being bullied or see it happening.
A miniature horse is the focal point, driving home the point of recognizing and respecting the differences in one another.
“We wanted to bring a program in to the schools to teach the students at a very young age (that) it’s always better to be kind than to pick something out that is different about someone and make fun of them,” said Peggy Braden, the founder of Mini’s From Heaven.
Research shows school-based bullying-prevention programs decrease bullying by 25 percent.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.