Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — The general manager of a historic tavern in Kentucky is accused of stealing nearly $70,000 from the business and then gambling it away. Berea police say 57-year-old James Smock is charged with theft by taking from Boone Tavern. Detectives say he took almost $64,000 from daily deposits and nearly $4,000 from the house bank where money was stored at the hotel and restaurant. Court documents state Smock admitted to gambling the money away. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. Smock has been booked in the Fayette County Jail. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.