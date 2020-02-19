Louisville Zoo’s pygmy hippo Hope dies four days before 25th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo said that their adult female pygmy hippopotamus, Hope, was euthanized on Tuesday after a battle with kidney disease. Hope was four days shy of turning 25 years old.
Hope had gotten sick two weeks prior according to the zoo, and was being treated for renal disease. After multiple tests, it was revealed that Hope was suffering from polycistic kidney disease.
The condition has been reported to affect over one-third of pygmy hippos, and is most common in female hippos.
Louisville Zoo monitored the situation and made the decision with the Veterinary Adviser to the Pygmy Hippo Species Survival Plan to euthanize Hope after failing to respond to therapy and as her quality of life decreased.
“These cases are never easy and euthanasia decisions are typically made as a group,” Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said in a release. “Her kidneys were failing, she was not responding well to treatments and her prognosis was considered very poor.”
Hope originally came to Louisville back in 2011 from the Oklahoma City Zoo, and was born in Edinburgh, Scotland. Hope was in rotation with 26-year-old male pygmy hippo Maji, and gave birth to a male pygmy hippo named Jahari in 2014.
