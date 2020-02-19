Medical examiners: Knott Co. teen killed in animal attack

HINDMAN, Ky. (WKYT) - Troopers investigating the death of a teenager in Knott County say an apparent animal attack was the cause of the victim’s death.
Investigators were called to a home in the Emmalena community shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report that a child had been attacked. When they arrived, police say they found a 13-year-old boy with fatal wounds.
The Knott County coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene, saying the victim died from suspected injuries associated with an animal attack.
An autopsy performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort confirmed the cause of death, but a specific animal has not been determined.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Troopers are continuing their investigation.
