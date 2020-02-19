Mitch McConnell announces $4 million UofL apprenticeship program grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell is working toward building up Kentucky’s economy with skilled workers, and his sights are set on University of Louisville students to help make it happen.
The U.S. Senate majority leader announced a $4 million federal grant for the university on Wednesday, funded by the U.S Department of Labor’s “Apprenticeships: Closing the Skills Gap” program.
McConnell is working off an executive order President Donald Trump signed in 2017. The “Executive Order on Expanding Apprenticeship in America” supports programs that help students and others to develop skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce.
The UofL program backed by McConnell will use the grant money to partner students with companies and organizations in several different workplace sectors in the region, including manufacturing, health care and information technology.
“By equipping job seekers with the training, they need for good, 21st-century jobs, we can help close the skills gap and build upon Kentucky’s growing economy” McConnell stated in a press release from his office. “I applaud President Trump for his administration’s focus on apprenticeship programs, and I’m proud to work with him to promote investment in the future of Kentucky’s workers and their families. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m in a better position than ever to deliver for Kentucky communities, and I was proud to partner with UofL to give Kentucky workers every opportunity to succeed.”
UofL President Neelie Bendapudi commended McConnell’s support of the university and its students seeking job skills.
“The University of Louisville is honored to be chosen for participation in the Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program,” Bendapudi said. “We are grateful for Senator McConnell’s support for this innovative U.S. Department of Labor funding award. At UofL, we recognize that many people entering such industries as advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology require new skill sets or retraining in order to be successful. The apprenticeships created by the University and its private-sector partners through this grant program will help to form the workforce of the future.”
