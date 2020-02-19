Mom drunk, high on drugs at time of overnight crash that killed her baby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The mother who crashed into a parked car, causing the death of her infant child, was drunk and high on drugs at the time of the crash early Wednesday morning, WAVE 3 News has learned.
Neither the mother or her child have been identified, but the crash happened at 32nd Street near West Magnolia around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The mother and child were rushed to University Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Wednesday evening, LMPD issued a statement detailing the results of the mother’s toxicology report:
Upon arrival, officers found the listed suspect passed out in the vehicle (which was running and in drive when the officers made contact), lying on top of her infant child. The child was found to be unresponsive. Officers rushed the child to the University of Louisville Hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased. The suspect was also transported to University of Louisville Hospital where blood was taken by hospital staff. A search warrant for the suspect’s toxicology report taken at University Hospital was drafted and executed. The report showed the suspect’s blood alcohol level was .175 at the time of collection. Also present were presumptive positive results for amphetamine, opiates, THC and cocaine. The suspect was interviewed at the LMPD Homicide Unit. The suspect gave a Mirandized statement admitting to consuming alcohol, smoking marijuana, and taking ecstasy and muscle relaxers prior to operating her vehicle. The victim was arrested and taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
WAVE 3 News reported earlier Wednesday that people who live in the area where the crash happened said they were saddened to learn that the baby had died.
“The accident wasn’t really bad, but ... you never know,” said Lee Bobbitt, who lives nearby. “It’s a bad street. There have been a lot of accidents on this street. You’ve got that curve up there where the accident was at. You don’t pay attention about that time at night. It’s dark, no telling.”
The crash took place near Bobbitt’s home.
“I look out the window, I see a whole lot of police cars out,” Bobbitt said. “Somebody thought it was me because it was at 32nd and Magnolia, and everyone know I got a daughter. They thought it was me.”
Most people were sleeping when the crash happened.
“It’s sad,” nearby resident Willie Bridges said.
Police said there was no one in the parked vehicle when it was hit. From overnight into daylight, police were back at the scene canvassing the area. LMPD is investigating.
It’s not known whether the child was in any sort of car seat.
“They got my sympathy,” Bridges said. “It’s bad for anyone to get killed. For a baby it makes it harder.”
