Murray State looks to extend streak vs E. Illinois

LEADING THE CHARGE: Eastern Illinois' George Dixon has averaged 11.5 points and nine rebounds while Josiah Wallace has put up 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Racers, Tevin Brown has averaged 18.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while KJ Williams has put up 13 points and 7.2 rebounds.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 43.4 percent of the 175 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 30 over the last five games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.