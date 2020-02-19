Pedestrian hit at Louis Coleman and River Park Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The spokesperson said it happened at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and River Park Drive around 7:08 p.m.
LMPD officers and Louisville EMS were sent to the scene and the victim was sent to UofL Hospital.
Their injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.
It is unknown if the driver stayed at the scene.
