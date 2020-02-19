Pedestrian hit at Louis Coleman and River Park Drive

LMPD officers responded to calls of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and River Park Drive in Louisville on Tuesday night. (Source: Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 18, 2020 at 7:57 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 7:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

The spokesperson said it happened at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and River Park Drive around 7:08 p.m.

LMPD officers and Louisville EMS were sent to the scene and the victim was sent to UofL Hospital.

Their injuries are not reported to be life-threatening.

It is unknown if the driver stayed at the scene.

