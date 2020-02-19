School bus driver laid to rest in custom yellow casket

(WAVE) – A longtime, beloved school bus driver in Minnesota passed away over the weekend, and the funeral home hosting his services is making sure he is laid to rest with pride for his job.
NBC-affiliate station KARE reports Glen Paul Davis, who was 88, is being buried in a custom yellow casket designed to look like a school bus.
The casket was donated by Hindt Funeral Home.
Davis, who kids called “Glennie” worked as a school bus driver in Grand Meadow, Minnesota for 55 years until 2005.
KARE reports his obituary proudly proclaims “Glennie” never once got into an accident while on the job.
Davis will be laid to rest on Friday morning.
