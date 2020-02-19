Seymour officer saves man’s life with military gauze

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Seymour Police officer is being recognized with saving a man’s life after a recent stabbing incident Thursday morning.
According to Seymour Police, Officer Tim Toborg was first on the scene of a reported stabbing at the Circle K store on East Tipton Street. The victim was bleeding from his neck area from a knife attack. A family member was tending to the victim attempting to stop blood loss.
The victim told police that he did not know or interact with his attacker, 29-year-old Jesse Stover.
Officer Toborg went to his cruiser and retrieved combat gauze out of his medical kit. The gauze was purchased voluntarily to add to his police-issued materials.
The officer placed the gauze on the victims wounds, applying pressure to stop the bleeding until EMS arrived.
Medical personnel said that the actions of Officer Toborg likely saved the victims life due to the amount of blood lost.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where police say he is continuing to make a recovery.
Stover was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
