SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Overall the pattern is quiet for us through the weekend. There will be a couple of flurry chances Thursday morning and again in the evening. The bigger story will be another blast of cold air moving in Thursday night into Friday.
The pattern kicks back up next week with more cold attacks showing up. While the cold doesn’t look brutal, it only has to be cold enough to get wintry weather back into the picture. And that will be possible as we close out February and kick in March.
The video will cover this all in more detail...
