10 UK holds on for 79-76 win at LSU

(WAVE) - UK hit all seven second half three-point attempts, built a 15 point lead with just five minutes left, and then held on in the final minute for a 79-76 win at LSU on Tuesday night.
Nate Sestina’s back-to-back triples put the Cats up 67-52 with 5:13 left.
The Tigers got within 75-70 with just under a minute to play when Immanuel Quickley spun out of a double team and found a cutting Nick Richards for a basket in the lane that increased the lead to seven.
The usually accurate Cats hit just enough free throws in that final minute to get the win.
Quickley led all scorers with 21 and also dished out 6 assists.
Richards finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Tyrese Maxey added 14 and Sestina finished with 11.
Ashton Hagans had 11 points, but injured his left thigh diving for a loose ball with 7:16 remaining. He tried to return but instead headed for the locker room to get some ice.
Kentucky improves to 21-5, 11-2 in the SEC. LSU falls to 18-8, 9-4.
The Cats host Florida (17-9, 9-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Gators beat Arkansas 73-59 on Tuesday night. They have won three in a row and five of their last six.
