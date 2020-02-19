UPDATE: Three of four injured in Waupaca Foundry accident released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WFIE) - Three of four people injured at the Waupaca Foundry in Tell City, Indiana and transported to University Hospital for burns have been released.
Waupaca Foundry sent a statement Tuesday confirming four employees received injuries during maintenance to the iron foundry’s cupola. The employees were transported to University Hospital’s burn unit for treatment.
Sister station WFIE reports three of the four employees were released from the hospital, while the fourth is expected to be released by the end of the week.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is aware of the incident and has assigned a safety inspector to further investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.