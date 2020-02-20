Career night for Jackson-Davis propels Hoosiers to 68-56 win at Minnesota

(WAVE) - Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds as Indiana picked up just it’s second road win of the season, a 68-56 victory at Minnesota on Wednesday night.
The Golden Gophers led by 10 at one point in the first half and by three at the half.
“We had a main focus tonight was to get Trayce going early,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “He’s so important to our team and he responded with a great performance, but we had a lot of other guys. I thought Race Thompson’s 21 minutes were unbelievable in terms of being able to win on the road. What did he get 10 rebounds in 21 minutes, which is huge for us, being able to out rebound them on the road.”
The Hoosiers are 17-9, 7-8 in the Big Ten. Minnesota falls to 12-13, 6-9.
IU hosts #9 Penn State (20-6, 10-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.