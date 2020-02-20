Family of woman killed in hit and run rally for justice at Harrison County courthouse

Loved ones of Chrissy Grimsley met outside of the Harrison County courthouse on Feb. 19, 2020 to share their concerns about her murder case. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 19, 2020

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – The family of a murder victim is demanding justice after two men were arrested for the crime.

21-year-old Chrissy Grimsley died from traumatic brain injuries last week after falling off a speeding pickup truck on Feb. 10. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported she was robbed during a drug deal near her home.

Christian Pittman, 21, and Samuel Smith, 19, are charged in connection with her death.

Christina Grimsley's father remembered her as a shining light and someone who loved to give.
Christina Grimsley's father remembered her as a shining light and someone who loved to give.

Grimsley’s father is skeptical the case will be taken seriously. He and several of his daughter’s other loved ones met outside of the Harrison County courthouse on Wednesday to share their concerns.

“They've been arraigned. They got a slap on the wrist, and they're gonna pay a small bond and be back on the streets,” Grimsley’s father Jesse James told WAVE 3 News.

James claims that his daughter was killed over a bag of CBD and that other people were involved in the crime but have not been arrested yet.

