FORECAST: Another deep freeze moving in tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies hold for much of Kentucky into Thursday afternoon with some sunshine across southern Indiana. Highs in the 30s/lower 40s. A flurry or two possible.
Tonight, we’ll see clearing skies and colder with lows in the teens and lower 20s.
Sunny skies return tomorrow! Highs will be slightly warmer in the lower 40s. Skies remain clear tomorrow night as we drop into the upper teens and low 20s again.
The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the 50s. Our next system moves in overnight Sunday into Monday with rain returning to the area.
