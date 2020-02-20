FORECAST: Cloudy, cold start; teens return overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be plenty of clouds to start the day. There’s a small chance for light snow/rain south of the Parkways during the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will only make it into the 30s.
Clouds continue to clear tonight as temperatures plummet into the teens. Sunny skies return tomorrow! Highs will be slightly warmer in the lower 40s. Skies remain clear tomorrow night as we drop into the upper teens and low 20s again.
The weekend looks mostly dry with highs in the 50s. Our next system moves in overnight Sunday into Monday bringing rain and snow chances.
