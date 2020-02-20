FORECAST: Grab the winter coat!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Teens in most locations Friday morning
- Next round of rain arrives on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grab the winter coat. Temperatures are tumbling now that skies have cleared. Overnight lows will dip into the teens. We’re in for one of the coldest nights of the winter, so far!
Plenty of sunshine is expected Friday. High temperatures will push into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies remain clear Friday night as we drop into the upper teens to mid 20s for lows by Saturday morning.
Look for the International Space Station in the sky over the Louisville area at 6:52 a.m. Saturday! Our reward for the cold air of late comes Saturday afternoon as highs get back up to 50 degrees with abundant sunshine.
After a mainly dry Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, expect our next round of rain to arrive on Monday. We’ll keep tabs on rain-to-snow shower potential mid-next week.
