FORECAST: Very cold start to Friday before a weekend warm-up

- Teens in most locations Friday morning
- Next round of rain arrives on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a small flurry chance early in the evening, skies will clear out completely overnight, making way for lows in the teens and 20s. Make sure your best winter coat is ready!
Friday will be a completely sunny day with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies remain clear Friday night as we drop into the upper teens to mid 20s for lows by Saturday morning.
Our reward for the cold air of late comes on Saturday as highs get back up to 50 degrees with abundant sunshine.
After a mainly dry Sunday with highs in the upper 50s, expect our next round of rain to arrive on Monday. We’ll keep tabs on a rain to snow shower potential for mid next week.
