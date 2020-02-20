Funerals held for mother and daughter killed in Mo. crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the four victims of last week’s deadly crash outside St. Louis have been laid to rest.
A funeral Mass was held today for Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, Kacey, 12, at Saint Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.
They, along with Lesley Prather, 40, and her daughter, Rhyan, 12, died Feb. 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Mo., while heading to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament.
Funeral services for the Prathers will help tomorrow at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.
