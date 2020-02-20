Funerals held for mother and daughter killed in Mo. crash

A capacity crowd gathered at St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church on Feb. 20, 2020 for the funeral Mass of Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, Kacey, 12. They died Feb. 14 in a head-on crash outside of St. Louis, Mo. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | February 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 2:46 PM
Kacey McCaw, 12, and her mother, Carrie McCaw, 44, along with Rhyan Prather, 12, and her mother, Lesley Prather, 40, died February 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri.
Kacey McCaw, 12, and her mother, Carrie McCaw, 44, along with Rhyan Prather, 12, and her mother, Lesley Prather, 40, died February 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Missouri.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the four victims of last week’s deadly crash outside St. Louis have been laid to rest.

A funeral Mass was held today for Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, Kacey, 12, at Saint Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church.

They, along with Lesley Prather, 40, and her daughter, Rhyan, 12, died Feb. 14 in a crossover crash on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County, Mo., while heading to Kansas City for a volleyball tournament.

Funeral services for the Prathers will help tomorrow at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

