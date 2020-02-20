KSP: Homeowner believed to have shot, killed intruder in Spencer Co.

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Taylorsville in Spencer County.
KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson confirmed to WAVE 3 News that just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, KSP Post 12 was called in reference to a disturbance at a home on the 4800 block of Plum Creek Road.
Trooper Jackson said when investigators with KSP Post 12 and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in the home. The initial investigation shows the man entered the home and was confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.
Their names have not been released.
No charges have been filed.
The suspected intruder’s body was brought to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.
The investigation is being conducted by a detective with Kentucky State Police Post 12.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.