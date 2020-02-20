KSP investigating fatal shooting in Spencer County

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Taylorsville in Spencer County.
KSP Trooper Stuart Jackson confirmed to WAVE 3 News just after 6 p.m. that crews were working a shooting investigating in the 4800 block of Plum Creek Road.
Trooper Jackson said when police arrived on scene, they found two men who were ‘involved’ in a shooting. One of the men is confirmed to be dead.
Their names have not been released.
No one was transported to the hospital.
Anyone with any information should call Kentucky State Police Frankfort at (502) 782-1800 or dial 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.